Merry Christmas! by mccarth1
Photo 1276

Merry Christmas!

From my family to the 365 family...Wishing you the happiest of holidays and peace and joy in the new year!
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Diana ace
Merry Christmas to you and your lovely family Kerry, a fabulous shot of all the happy faces.
December 25th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
So nice to have your family together to celebrate the holidays. Merry Christmas to you and your family Kerry.
December 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Merry Christmas to you and family - a super gathering of the family !
December 25th, 2023  
