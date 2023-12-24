Sign up
Previous
Photo 1276
Merry Christmas!
From my family to the 365 family...Wishing you the happiest of holidays and peace and joy in the new year!
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
3
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1415
photos
109
followers
116
following
349% complete
7
3
365
NIKON D750
24th December 2023 4:36pm
family
,
merry christmas
Diana
ace
Merry Christmas to you and your lovely family Kerry, a fabulous shot of all the happy faces.
December 25th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
So nice to have your family together to celebrate the holidays. Merry Christmas to you and your family Kerry.
December 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Merry Christmas to you and family - a super gathering of the family !
December 25th, 2023
