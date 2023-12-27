Sign up
Previous
Photo 1277
Foggy reflections
The murky weather continues. Lots of rain, drizzle, and fog this week. BOB.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
4
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1416
photos
109
followers
115
following
349% complete
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
27th December 2023 8:54am
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
fog
,
lake
Mags
ace
Beautiful weather capture!
December 29th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture and reflection.
December 29th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow so beautiful
December 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous capture - very mystical ! fav
December 29th, 2023
