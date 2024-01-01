Previous
A nice start to 2024 by mccarth1
A nice start to 2024

Finally, a hint of brightness after many gray days. A hopeful beginning to 2024. Happy New Year everyone!
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Kerry McCarthy

Wow wonderful sunset colours!
Happy 2024!
January 1st, 2024  
Wow!
January 1st, 2024  
A beautiful sky and reflections. Fav 😊. Happy New Year
January 1st, 2024  
Indeed a good start to the year.
January 1st, 2024  
