Photo 1284
"If I don't move, he won't see me"
This mourning dove stayed completely motionless for several minutes waiting for a hawk to leave the area. I saw two other birds doing the same thing. It's amazing to see how still they can be for such a long time.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
mourning dove
