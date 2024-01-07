Previous
"If I don't move, he won't see me" by mccarth1
"If I don't move, he won't see me"

This mourning dove stayed completely motionless for several minutes waiting for a hawk to leave the area. I saw two other birds doing the same thing. It's amazing to see how still they can be for such a long time.
Kerry McCarthy

