Previous
Photo 1410
It's a big world out there...
Especially if you are a tiny hummingbird! This hummingbird was quite far away so this is cropped quite a bit. They are so tiny yet so feisty!
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1549
photos
131
followers
117
following
386% complete
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
21st July 2024 1:14pm
Tags
hummingbird
,
ruby-throated hummingbird
,
female hummingbird
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
July 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I am so impressed with this photograph, I love the twinkling eye
July 21st, 2024
