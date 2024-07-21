Previous
It's a big world out there... by mccarth1
It's a big world out there...

Especially if you are a tiny hummingbird! This hummingbird was quite far away so this is cropped quite a bit. They are so tiny yet so feisty!
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
July 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I am so impressed with this photograph, I love the twinkling eye
July 21st, 2024  
