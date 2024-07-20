Previous
No better way to start the day by mccarth1
Photo 1409

No better way to start the day

I'm so glad I left the house early to view the sunrise at one of my favorite spots. It was stunning and I had it all to myself. I love the peace and solitude of dawn before the world wakes up.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Kerry McCarthy

Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture!
July 21st, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
July 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Simply beautiful!
July 21st, 2024  
