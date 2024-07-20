Sign up
Photo 1409
No better way to start the day
I'm so glad I left the house early to view the sunrise at one of my favorite spots. It was stunning and I had it all to myself. I love the peace and solitude of dawn before the world wakes up.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
3
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1548
photos
131
followers
116
following
386% complete
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th July 2024 5:28am
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
sailboat
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture!
July 21st, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
July 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Simply beautiful!
July 21st, 2024
