Rose of Sharon by mccarth1
Photo 1408

Rose of Sharon

These flowers were quite high up so I used my telephoto to get a closer look. Probably not a typical way to photograph flowers! ;)
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Mags
Looks just like my grandmother's. Beautiful blooms and capture.
July 20th, 2024  
Francoise
lovely
July 20th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
nice
July 20th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
No, but it worked and really brought out the pretty way they stand out against the green background.
July 20th, 2024  
