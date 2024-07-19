Sign up
Previous
Photo 1408
Rose of Sharon
These flowers were quite high up so I used my telephoto to get a closer look. Probably not a typical way to photograph flowers! ;)
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1547
photos
131
followers
116
following
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th July 2024 6:11pm
Tags
rose of sharon
Mags
ace
Looks just like my grandmother's. Beautiful blooms and capture.
July 20th, 2024
Francoise
ace
lovely
July 20th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
July 20th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
No, but it worked and really brought out the pretty way they stand out against the green background.
July 20th, 2024
