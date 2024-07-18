Previous
Sun over marsh by mccarth1
Photo 1407

Sun over marsh

Unfortunately, I didn't have time to stop and enjoy what turned out to be a beautiful, colorful sunset. I took this quick shot before the colors appeared.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Kerry McCarthy
385% complete

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and layers, wonderful rays of light.
July 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful layers and view of the sun clouds and reflections beautiful rays of light and that one amazing cloud - is it a doggy in the sky ?
July 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
Magnificent sky fav
July 19th, 2024  
