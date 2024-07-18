Sign up
Photo 1407
Sun over marsh
Unfortunately, I didn't have time to stop and enjoy what turned out to be a beautiful, colorful sunset. I took this quick shot before the colors appeared.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1546
photos
131
followers
116
following
385% complete
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
18th July 2024 7:58pm
Tags
sunset
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and layers, wonderful rays of light.
July 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful layers and view of the sun clouds and reflections beautiful rays of light and that one amazing cloud - is it a doggy in the sky ?
July 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
Magnificent sky fav
July 19th, 2024
