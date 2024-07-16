Sign up
Photo 1406
Michael
I haven't been out much due to the heat. The other day I wanted to try my 105mm lens, so I asked my grandnephew if I could take a quick shot. He agreed so here he is. He's one of the nicest, most thoughtful kids I know!
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
5
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
1545
photos
131
followers
116
following
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th July 2024 7:37pm
portrait
Korcsog Károly
ace
Very well made portrait!
July 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful portrait - I love the way you have caught that twinkle in his eyes ! fav
July 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Good looking young man!
July 17th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Wonderful portrait!
July 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous portrait of this handsome fellow!
July 17th, 2024
