Photo 1405
It's too hot!
I feel so sorry for all the animals struggling through these heat waves that are becoming so common and intense.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
6
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1544
photos
131
followers
116
following
1405
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th July 2024 9:39am
Tags
ospreys
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Magnificent
July 15th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Spectacular shot. They don’t look very happy.
July 15th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Amazing capture
July 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! bless , they do need a parasol over their open-air nest !!
July 15th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Poor loves, so beautiful
July 15th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Cracking shot
July 15th, 2024
