It's too hot! by mccarth1
Photo 1405

It's too hot!

I feel so sorry for all the animals struggling through these heat waves that are becoming so common and intense.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Christine Sztukowski ace
Magnificent
July 15th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Spectacular shot. They don’t look very happy.
July 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Amazing capture
July 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! bless , they do need a parasol over their open-air nest !!
July 15th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Poor loves, so beautiful
July 15th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Cracking shot
July 15th, 2024  
