Photo 2398
Brown
My get pushed partner, Jill, asked me to do a monochrome — but not Black and White.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
2
2
365
iPhone 6
1st October 2020 11:14am
Public
brown
cones
monochrome
mcs-gp
get-pushed-247
Mary Siegle
ace
@jillbrowning
Jill, I have brown to offer. There may be other colors later.
October 3rd, 2020
bkb in the city
Very nice
October 3rd, 2020
