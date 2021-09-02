Previous
Next
DR-630 by mcsiegle
Photo 2650

DR-630

This started out purely as a shot to record the model and cartridge and drum numbers of a printer in a faculty office. But I liked the sawtooth-looking bit, and so I straightened it, cropped it a little bit, and converted to black-and-white.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
726% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise