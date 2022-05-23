Sign up
Photo 2857
Well camouflaged
On my way out the back door and to the car on Thursday, I stopped to look at a couple of the plants on the raised bed and found this little one. Blends in nicely with the surroundings, doesn't he (or she)?
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
1
1
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Walks @ 7
ace
Stunning capture
May 25th, 2022
