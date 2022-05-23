Previous
Next
Well camouflaged by mcsiegle
Photo 2857

Well camouflaged

On my way out the back door and to the car on Thursday, I stopped to look at a couple of the plants on the raised bed and found this little one. Blends in nicely with the surroundings, doesn't he (or she)?
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
782% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Stunning capture
May 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise