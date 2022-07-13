Previous
Get pushed ICM # 1 by mcsiegle
Photo 2895

Get pushed ICM # 1

One of the photos I took on Tuesday in response to the challenge given to me by April—ICM.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Mary Siegle

Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey Here’s one of Tuesday’s efforts. I’ll post others as well.
July 14th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Very nice abstract
July 14th, 2022  
