Halloween Insurance?

I forgot to take and post a picture yesterday (posting this on Tuesday) for the One Week Only challenge. The theme was Halloween. The only "picture I took yesterday was a screen shot of what out of the country coverage our BCBS Medicare Supplement plan has. We're looking at Trip Insurance recommended by the tour operator for our North American Welsh Choir trip to Wales this summer. To make it somewhat fit the Halloween theme, I thought I would add a picture I took last week of a detail on a leather jacket of Dan's that had gotten moldy at one point and was no longer nice. It had dried out; Dan has a newer and better leather jacket decorated with horror motifs and had moved on, but this was still lying on the floor of our music storage closet. So I decided to take pictures of the details and throw the thing in the trash. Boy, that felt good! Pimped the scull and bones picture up before adding it.



The more I read about coverage, the more I see what all can go wrong. Kind of scary and Halloween-ish.