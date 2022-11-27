The get pushed challenge given to me by April @aecasey was to try using a cuculoris (patterned shadow). I wish I had given this more time, and may experiment further later. This is the second of two I’m posting, neither of which satisfy what I’d like to do. The framed photo is of a dear friend of ours, Amy Rea, who passed away a few years ago. It is a shot taken many years ago for her performance portfolio. For this, taken after Movie Night was over and I’d driven Dan home and without the third hand (Dan’s) holding pattern or light, I found I could us the cane bottomed chair for the pattern. Again, not a very artistic result, but it’s something.