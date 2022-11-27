Previous
Next
Amy by mcsiegle
Photo 3004

Amy

The get pushed challenge given to me by April @aecasey was to try using a cuculoris (patterned shadow). I wish I had given this more time, and may experiment further later. This is the second of two I’m posting, neither of which satisfy what I’d like to do. The framed photo is of a dear friend of ours, Amy Rea, who passed away a few years ago. It is a shot taken many years ago for her performance portfolio. For this, taken after Movie Night was over and I’d driven Dan home and without the third hand (Dan’s) holding pattern or light, I found I could us the cane bottomed chair for the pattern. Again, not a very artistic result, but it’s something.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
823% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey …the second
November 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise