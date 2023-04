Better Late than Never

I have a few daffodils that come up each year, most are under a mock orange. I always see their leaves, but seldom any blooms. If I was more of a gardener, I'd take them up and plant them somewhere better, but I'm not.

I looked over there on my way out to the car and, lo and behold! There were three daffodils blooming. More than a month late for St. David's Day, but I was still excited to see them and had to get pictures.