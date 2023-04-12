Previous
'Sa Neb Fel Ti (There's nobody like you) by mcsiegle
Photo 3118

'Sa Neb Fel Ti (There's nobody like you)

For the song title challenge. The song is " 'Sa Neb Fel Ti " by the Welsh trio, Eden. In English, "There's nobody like you."

https://youtu.be/xYVQeO6C0BQ

Featured in the photo is my son, Dan. Like every person--uniquely themselves--there is truly nobody like him, and I am so blessed to be his mother--horror movie fandom and all. No, I don't understand all the Welsh lyrics of the song, but the sentiment is clear. Someday in the future, maybe my Welsh will be good enough that I won't need the Welsh-English dictionary and translation apps etc.

The version that brings me to tears every time I watch is this (see link below) It's done by Welsh young people, led by two members of the singing group, Welsh of the West End, in May 2021 working around COVID restrictions, for Tafwyl -- an annual Welsh Language Festival. You really must watch, if you have the time.

https://amam.cymru/tafwyl/sa-neb-fel-ti?fbclid=IwAR3qzAG9hxdZiOdTamDHNPJMzt8U97K9kYkp9lUWHUHH0M6hVyqU0JrR2v8&mibextid=Zxz2cZ
Dawn ace
A lovely image of both and sure suits the song title
April 13th, 2023  
Ellen E
Great photo for the theme! And what a lovely performance. My brother is a middle school choir director, and I know those edits are a lot of work!
April 13th, 2023  
