'Sa Neb Fel Ti (There's nobody like you)

For the song title challenge. The song is " 'Sa Neb Fel Ti " by the Welsh trio, Eden. In English, "There's nobody like you."Featured in the photo is my son, Dan. Like every person--uniquely themselves--there is truly nobody like him, and I am so blessed to be his mother--horror movie fandom and all. No, I don't understand all the Welsh lyrics of the song, but the sentiment is clear. Someday in the future, maybe my Welsh will be good enough that I won't need the Welsh-English dictionary and translation apps etc.The version that brings me to tears every time I watch is this (see link below) It's done by Welsh young people, led by two members of the singing group, Welsh of the West End, in May 2021 working around COVID restrictions, for Tafwyl -- an annual Welsh Language Festival. You really must watch, if you have the time.