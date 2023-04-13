Classic Car

On Easter Sunday, Frank and I went to a potluck dinner at the Unitarian church that they held after their service. Frank came directly from the service at his Methodist church, and I came directly from mass at my Catholic church. Afterwards as I was heading out of the church, I saw this classic car in the by now mostly empty lot. I took a few pictures and walked to my car. Then I saw the owner and went back to talk to him. He said that as a teenager (which was a good number of years ago!) he had seen this old car sitting out in the elements and had bought it from the owner and fixed it up. As we were talking a couple of other men joined us. They continued talking and looking at the car after I went to my car to leave. I think the owner was going to give one of the guys a ride.