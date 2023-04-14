Frozen

This was my lame attempt at my get pushed challenge, which was “Frozen”— the prompt for this week for the 52 weeks challenge. I wanted to freeze flowers, but only had this “Creeping Charlie” and didn’t take the time to research how you really should go about setting up this kind of shot. I just plonked a bit of the Creeping Charlie into a bowl of water, tried (in vain) to get it to stay under the water, put it into the freezer, and took it back out the next day. I have to admit I haven’t been putting a lot of effort into my photography lately. Low on phojo?