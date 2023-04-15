Previous
Next
Bacon in the Freezer by mcsiegle
Photo 3121

Bacon in the Freezer

At Menards. My get pushed challenge was “frozen”—the prompt for this week for the 52 weeks challenge.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
855% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@wakelys Oh, horrors! Don’t let your pigs see this.
April 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise