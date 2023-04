Bacon on the hoof—and not yet frozen…

But my pigs will be frozen if they spend much more time frolicking in the chipped ice. They ARE working though, as well as having fun. Cerdo is practicing a Snouter and Svinya’s doing a Razorback. Mochyn and Maiale, the “vintage pigs,” did a little token practicing, but are seen here just playing around.



You may wonder why on earth they are in this bowl of ice. They’re helping me with my get pushed challenge—“Frozen.” Many thanks, pigs!