Straight and filtered. April @aecasey gave me the challenge of using a homemade filter. I have never tried a filter that I've seen described many times-- vaseline. So I put Saran Wrap over the lens and held it on with a rubber band and gave it a go. I can see the potential in that and may give that another go some other time when I've more carefully chosen the subject and setting for the best effect. In the meantime, the Apatosaurus kindly agreed to be my model.