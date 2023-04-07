Previous
Next
Lamp in Morning Light by mcsiegle
Photo 3115

Lamp in Morning Light

7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
853% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh, Mary this is such a pretty composition. I love your lacy curtain!
April 10th, 2023  
*lynn ace
nice capture of the wonderful morning light
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice light
April 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise