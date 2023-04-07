Sign up
Photo 3115
Lamp in Morning Light
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Tags
lamp
katy
ace
Oh, Mary this is such a pretty composition. I love your lacy curtain!
April 10th, 2023
*lynn
ace
nice capture of the wonderful morning light
April 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice light
April 10th, 2023
