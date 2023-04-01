Snack/Reward

Just back filling for week 13 of the 52 week challenge--"Food". I didn't realize until a couple of days ago (posting this on 4/19) that I hadn't actually posted it. No need to comment. It was taken on the 9th when the adult Apatosaurus was kindly modeling for me on my get pushed challenge of home-made filter. Afterwards, I discovered I had some pretzels left over from going to the theater in Wamego (we saw the play, "Clue") There weren't enough pretzels for all the dinos, but I invited the two Apatosaurus youngsters to join us. I had to make them promise not to mention the pretzels to the others. I haven't heard anything, so I assume they did keep it a secret.