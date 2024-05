1 - 1 = No, wait a minute!

The Dove chocolates who had returned to the bag (most of the 30, actually) enthusiastically embraced the post-April career I proposed for them, and I bid a fond farewell to a bunch of them this morning in May Baskets. If I have the time this evening, I may make and distribute a few more. I knew I wouldn’t have the chocolates forever, but I have the sweet memories.