12 - 1 = 11

Most of what is in my silverware chest is my mother-in-law’s set of good silverware. But there are also some pieces from my family, including a gravy ladle engraved with the initials of my great-great-grandfather, six spoons engraved with initials that have nothing to do with my ancestors, but were bought by my great aunt from neighbors who needed to raise money to move in their retirement years, and these spoons you see here. They are engraved with the initials P.A.M.Mom told me that my great aunt didn’t like her name Anna Amelia (Montgomery). Amelia is for her maternal grandmother who died very young. So Auntie Ann decided to have a “social name” of Priscilla Ann. Priscilla is the name of her paternal grandmother, who she would have had the opportunity to know.Of the total 12 spoons in that set, one I found at my sister’s in Ohio, leaving me with only 11–a fact not missed by the 12th little chocolate, who was sitting to one side with tears in its eyes. I took this shot just before it jumped down and ran back to the bag so no one would see it cry. I trid to coax it out, offeing to ley it pose in the gravy ladle, but itvwas a lost cause.