13 - 1 = 12

Since yesterday the chocolates and I featured the Ninja Turtles plate and little Yoda figure from Dan’s childhood, and before that the dinosaurs who have been with Frank since HIS childhood, I thought it was time they met one of my childhood friends—Jimmy. I know I’ve posted at least one picture of him previously, so you may recognize him.



I was given Jimmy for Birthday or Christmas the year I was in kindergarten. The teacher had a hand puppet and mom says that I kept telling her how wonderful it was. I don’t now recall what the teacher’s looked like, but I’m sure it WAS wonderful.



I got Jimmy and the chocolates all settled, in preparation for taking the picture, when Yoda returned—without the chocolate who had gone away with him yesterday, but accompanied by E.T. One of the chocolates left Jimmy to see if there was really beer in the can E.T. was holding. Before I could stop it, they had gone off together. I suspect there was a party happening somewhere. Well, the chocolates are not little kids I can boss around. If they want to drink, it’s their own business, and I won’t step in if they go out and get carded.