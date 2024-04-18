14 - 1 = 13

Family treasures aren’t all delicate old china. I showed this plastic plate to the chocolates and explained that it was made from a kit when Dan was young. He made a drawing using the special markers and paper provided and sending that in to the company which made it into this plate. The chocolates had never heard of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, so I gave them a short description of the characters and their back story as well as I could remember it. Dan and thousands of kids in the 80s loved the Ninja Turtles and the chocolates were suitably impressed and I got them to pose with whichever turtle Dan drew here. (I think the color of its mask might tell us that, but I’m not going to take the time to look it up online. I think it kind of looks like the turtle is juggling with the chocolates.



As I was getting them arranged, one of the little chocolates noticed Yoda approaching and ended up going off with him—perhaps to be schooled in the use of the Force? The chocolate hasn’t returned yet so I may never know.