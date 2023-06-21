Mary Ann & Tess stories -- their family

A couple of weeks ago or thereabouts, I discovered these paper dolls among the flotsam and jetsam at our house. I think they were in a file drawer in the garage. Boy do they take me back -- back to when Dan was little and I started to tell him stories with my mom (Mary Ann) and her sister (Tess) as the main characters -- along with their dog, Huck and cat Maggie. I started with a few true stories mom had told me, and then we went from there, making up kids in the neighborhood--hearing and deaf--nice and mean, and making paper dolls for all of them (no changes of clothes, just the people themselves). We also have a long panorama of computer paper with the homes of all of them, plus church, school, and playground.This is Mary Ann and Tess' family. I obviously drew Mary Ann and her mother--and Huck. It appears that I also started drawing Tess and only got as far as her head when Dan took over. Tess was NOT blonde. She had dark hair like my mom. My grandma had hair that turned white very young, so my portrayal of her was reasonable. But the dad doesn't look anything like my grandfather. HOWEVER, it does look like what DAN'S dad looked like in those days. And, I'm sure that's what a father looked like to him. I'm posting three other things with the rest of the kids and bonus characters. You'll find them in my Alternates album.Here's a rundown the families:Mary Ann – girl – nice – hearingTess – girl – nice – hearingDog – HuckCat – MaggieCots – girl – nice – hearingYtos – boy – nice – hearingEots – girl – nice – hearing(Eots is Mary Ann’s favorite friend)Motas – boy – mean – hearingBotes – boy – nice – deafRotes – boy – nice – deafMom and Dad are hearingStar – girl – mean – hearingWopb – boy – mean – hearingAtoe – girl – mean – deafEtot – boy – mean – deafMom and Dad are mean and hearingWosst – boy – nice – hearingAter – boy – nice – hearingFaeo – girl – nice – deafMom and Dad are deafBob – boy – nice – hearing(altar boy for church)There is also the priest, a mean-looking woman who I’m interpreting as the teacher, and a little nameless baby, unknown whether deaf or hearing. We also have a snowman!