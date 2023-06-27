Sign up
Photo 3172
The enemy
I have to get up higher to pull down the rest of this trumpet vine growing over a bush. But first, pa picture or two.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
katy
ace
I know it is a pest........but a beautiful one and the humming birds like it in my yard. Fabulous photo of it Mary
June 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot - I did not realise this to be a trumpet vine !
June 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely colour though
June 27th, 2023
