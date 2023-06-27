Previous
The enemy by mcsiegle
Photo 3172

The enemy

I have to get up higher to pull down the rest of this trumpet vine growing over a bush. But first, pa picture or two.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Mary Siegle

I know it is a pest........but a beautiful one and the humming birds like it in my yard. Fabulous photo of it Mary
June 27th, 2023  
Super shot - I did not realise this to be a trumpet vine !
June 27th, 2023  
Lovely colour though
June 27th, 2023  
