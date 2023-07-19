Previous
As close as I’ve ever been to Ireland by mcsiegle
Photo 3184

As close as I’ve ever been to Ireland

About 6 miles from Ireland—but all vertical. 🤣 We passed over on our way back to the US from The UK.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice capture of the Emerald Isle!
August 2nd, 2023  
