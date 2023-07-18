When Pete @mirroroflife gave me my get pushed challenge, we still thought I was meeting Sue and Jackie at the Tate Modern and that Frank and I would be out and about in London on Saturday before flying home. Technically, anything I took that day would be prior to that get pushed week. I think Pete didn't know we had only the one full day in London. I did take some street views after the play we saw at the Globe Theatre on our evening out Friday evening. I'm posting them, even though they also were taken prior to the start of the week. Frank and I changed our flights home to three days later than planned, but the additional days were spent in a hotel near Heathrow Airport, spending most of our time in the room. So, here is my London "Street View" looking out that hotel room window.