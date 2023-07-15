My Big Pig Meet-up

Actually, they are little pigs, not big pigs, but...
On Saturday morning, Sue @wakelys and Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond and I got together at a cafe in Paddington Station for a chat and a couple of games of Pigmania and Pass the Pigs. We had planned to meet at the Tate Modern, but that morning Frank was sick, so he and I scrapped our plans for the day to go to the Museum of Natural History in the morning and the Tate Modern in the afternoon. Instead I walked the block and a half to Paddington Station for my big chance to meet Sue and see Jackie for a second time (having met her for a first time the previous week in Cardiff at the Senedd, where the choir gave a performance.)
The few pictures I took were mostly rubbish. I was too busy chatting and rolling pigs IN PERSON! But here you see the two of them taking pictures of our collective pigs, who were almost as excited to meet each other as Sue, Jackie, and I were.