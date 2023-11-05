Previous
Leaves pile up on the flat roof. by mcsiegle
Leaves pile up on the flat roof.

Kathy @randystreat challenged me to a DIY filter —really supposed to be homemade. See yesterday’s posting for more explanation and my first response to the challenge. I have taken shots out my windows before, but have always been trying to minimize the interference from the screens. This time I was actually trying to capitalize on whatever effect I could get from it. This shows the flat roof just outside the window in our “office” room where we have the computer. In the background you see the side of the neighbor’s house. The screen has produced a sort of pixilated effect.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Mary Siegle ace
@randystreat Thanks, Kathy for the opportunity to try to see if there were any redeeming qualities to the screens.
November 6th, 2023  
