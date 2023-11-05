Leaves pile up on the flat roof.

Kathy @randystreat challenged me to a DIY filter —really supposed to be homemade. See yesterday’s posting for more explanation and my first response to the challenge. I have taken shots out my windows before, but have always been trying to minimize the interference from the screens. This time I was actually trying to capitalize on whatever effect I could get from it. This shows the flat roof just outside the window in our “office” room where we have the computer. In the background you see the side of the neighbor’s house. The screen has produced a sort of pixilated effect.