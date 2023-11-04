Previous
Grunge by mcsiegle
Photo 3275

Grunge

Kathy @randystreat challenged me to a DIY filter —really supposed to be homemade. Well, this is not homemade, but I’ve been very busy the last few days helping Frank prepare for a presentation at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Sunday. We went to rehearse on Saturday, and as I was waiting for Frank to get some things out of his car, I decided to see if I can shoot through the outdoor light lining the sidewalk up to the front door. This is the result it’s pretty dirty inside that light, but I thought to myself, if I get nothing better, at least I’ve got this I think I was missing the fact that it was supposed to be something that I made. You may think I’m crazy, but there’s something about the Grunt Jesus of this shirt that I kind of like and I am kind of hard up for photos to post. I did take another picture the next day—still not exactly homemade.
Mary Siegle ace
@randystreat Kathy, I know this is not homemade—neither is the other really. But I was trying to think outside the box regarding filters.
November 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
An interesting image
November 6th, 2023  
