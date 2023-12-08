Previous
Back to the brush pile by mcsiegle
Back to the brush pile

I’ve never experimented with the Portrait mode on my iPhone before. Since I never start by using these new things for what they were intended to be used for, I naturally began by randomly shooting stuff in the back yard—a tree, trunk, the brush pile, a dead bird. There are sub settings for different type of lighting. I’m pretty sure this was just its default of natural lighting. What I found was that basically the portrait mode blurs the background, perhaps artificially as the the “portrait” (i.e. blur) setting can be turned off after the fact. They all seem to have an f1.6 setting. Anyway, I believe this qualifies for my get pushed challenge as it is SOOC/SOOPhone since I did NOT turn off the Portrait setting post taking of this shot.
@randystreat I could have posted these days ago. But NO—I end up waiting until B after Sunday’s family “Movie Night!” And once again posting after midnight. Sorry.
