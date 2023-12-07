Sign up
Photo 3306
SOOC at Hobby Lobby
My get pushed challenge from Kathy
@randystreat
was SOOC. I love wandering around Hobby Lobby—especially at Christmas time.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4482
photos
108
followers
111
following
906% complete
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
6th December 2023 11:35am
Tags
sooc
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-592
Mary Siegle
ace
@randystreat
see apology on the shot posted to the 8th. A bit late, but hopefully fulfilling the challenge.
December 11th, 2023
