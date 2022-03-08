Sign up
Photo 529
Alternate reality
Alternate version of the culvert posted in my main 365 album — itself processed out of its mundane appearance. The shapes drew my attention.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
katy
ace
I actually find this one less threatening. I like all the sharp contrasts in it
March 12th, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
You’d feel right at home at Crypticon
@grammyn
March 12th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
I find the b&w version very atmospheric !
March 12th, 2022
