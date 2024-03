Blue 3-15

A selection of coins from various nations--chosen simply because I like the images on them. I've paired them up:

* The two at the top, with helmeted soldiers are German Notgeld from 1918 the referse says "Landkreis Weissenfels" & Belgium 1953

* The two with turtles (a favorite animal of mine) are from Tonga 1974 and the Cayman Islands 1972

* the two showing people laboring are from Luxembourg 1946 and Germany 1982

* the two on the bottom with animals are from Ireland 1940 and Australia 1967