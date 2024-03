Two British coins. The farthing dates from 1884. The other, one of my favorite coins, with the image of a druid, is not official coinage. The reverse is shown among those I posted on Wednesday: https://365project.org/mcsiegle/theme-months/2024-03-13 It's dated 1787 and says "We promise to pay the bearer one penny" and around the edge it continues "on demand in London Liverpool or Anglesey"