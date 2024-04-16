Previous
Next
16 - 1 = 15 by mcsiegle
Photo 527

16 - 1 = 15

I introduced the chocolates to the dinosaurs and Neandethals. I had to take a long narrow picture since the dinos were in their usual spot arrayed across the ledge between the kitchen and dining room. One poor little chocolate was frightened by the dinosaurs and tried to hid behind the fish vase holding a glass flower (a gift from a talented 365 friend). The little chipmunk who has been hanging out with the dinos tried to coax him into returning--to no avail. In general, though, it was a pleasant meetup.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
144% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise