16 - 1 = 15

I introduced the chocolates to the dinosaurs and Neandethals. I had to take a long narrow picture since the dinos were in their usual spot arrayed across the ledge between the kitchen and dining room. One poor little chocolate was frightened by the dinosaurs and tried to hid behind the fish vase holding a glass flower (a gift from a talented 365 friend). The little chipmunk who has been hanging out with the dinos tried to coax him into returning--to no avail. In general, though, it was a pleasant meetup.