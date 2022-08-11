Previous
Full moon by mdaskin
57 / 365

Full moon

Tonight was an almost perfect full moon. This is a much higher resolution picture than was yesterday's picture. Somehow, I am enamored with taking pictures of the moon
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Mark

Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
