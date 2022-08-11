Sign up
57 / 365
Full moon
Tonight was an almost perfect full moon. This is a much higher resolution picture than was yesterday's picture. Somehow, I am enamored with taking pictures of the moon
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
0
0
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
57
photos
6
followers
9
following
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS70
Taken
11th August 2022 9:50pm
night
,
nature
,
sky
,
moon
,
evening
,
full moon
