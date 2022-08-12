Previous
Next
Sunflower by mdaskin
58 / 365

Sunflower

This is a sunflower that my wife recently bought. I love taking pictures of flowers. Enjoy.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise