University of Michigan Carilon by mdaskin
University of Michigan Carilon

Earlier this week the College of Engineering hosted a food truck lunch for faculty and staff. This is a picture of the carillon on the North Campus of the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography.
