62 / 365
Coneflowers
I went out for an early morning walk and saw this group of coneflowers. I darkened the background to make them stand out.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
15th August 2022 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
coneflowers
