Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
66 / 365
Spinning wheels
We went to the 80th birthday party of friends in the Chicagoland area. In their backyard they have this wind vein. One of the spinners was rotating quickly while the one on the right was stationary.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
67
photos
6
followers
10
following
18% complete
View this month »
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
21st August 2022 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Great capture of wind vanes.
August 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close