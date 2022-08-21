Previous
Spinning wheels by mdaskin
Spinning wheels

We went to the 80th birthday party of friends in the Chicagoland area. In their backyard they have this wind vein. One of the spinners was rotating quickly while the one on the right was stationary.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Suzanne ace
Great capture of wind vanes.
August 23rd, 2022  
