66 / 365
Fun in Chicago
We went downtown today and spent a few minutes in Millennium Park I saw this group of children playing in the fountain just as the mouth of the person in the image started spouting water.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS70
Taken
22nd August 2022 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
