Fun in Chicago by mdaskin
Fun in Chicago

We went downtown today and spent a few minutes in Millennium Park I saw this group of children playing in the fountain just as the mouth of the person in the image started spouting water.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
