115 / 365
Buds on a tree
While out for a walk, I saw these pretty red buds on a tree. After darkening the background, the leaves and buds stood out.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
0
0
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
116
photos
13
followers
22
following
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
6th November 2022 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
nature
,
green
,
buds
