114 / 365
Morning clouds
The clouds this morning were very interesting -- at least to me. I missed the most dramatic point but this will have to do. There was a texture to the clouds that I really liked
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
0
0
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
116
photos
13
followers
22
following
View this month »
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
8th November 2022 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
blue
,
morning
,
clouds
